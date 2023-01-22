WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Buys 312 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.9% of WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,326.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,445.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,310.94.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

