Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 508,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,631. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.57.
