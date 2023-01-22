Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

