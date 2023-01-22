UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of ACN opened at $280.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,317 shares of company stock worth $12,824,927. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

