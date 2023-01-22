Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.3 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 2,412,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.