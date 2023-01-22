Threshold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.88 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $242.40 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00224748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02330837 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,612,365.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.