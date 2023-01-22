Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

