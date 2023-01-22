Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.