Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

AFL stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

