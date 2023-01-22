Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.12.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.04 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

