Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

