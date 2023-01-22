Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 208 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 196,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $66,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

