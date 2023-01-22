Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.9 %

MMM stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

