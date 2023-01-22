Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

NYSE:LHX opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

