SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

