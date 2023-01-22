SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.