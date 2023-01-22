Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,301 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 541,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

