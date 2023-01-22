Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $124.73 million and $26.75 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,586,651,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,586,464,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

