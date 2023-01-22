Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Update

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.