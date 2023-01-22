Short Interest in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expands By 21.1%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $55.86. 1,127,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,948. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

