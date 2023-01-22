Short Interest in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Grows By 23.0%

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.31. 33,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 33.63%. Analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

