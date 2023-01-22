Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rises By 24.6%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 282,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Articles

