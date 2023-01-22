Short Interest in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Grows By 20.2%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 62,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Trading Up 20.6 %

NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 2,477,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 189.04% and a negative return on equity of 225.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

