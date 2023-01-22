Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Drops By 22.3%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,564. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

