Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Increases By 25.7%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Avista Price Performance

AVA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 880,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 604.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 735,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 189.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.