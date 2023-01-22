Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AVCTW) Declines By 9.6%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AVCTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AVCTW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 244,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,741. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19.

