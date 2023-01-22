Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Increases By 10.6%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 647,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 196,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,541. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that AerSale will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

