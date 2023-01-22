Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 154,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,431. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.