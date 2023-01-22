Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 454,028.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 467,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.21. 324,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

