SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, SALT has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $15,760.94 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00227161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03111132 USD and is up 11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,751.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.