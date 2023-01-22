Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,246 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Salesforce worth $117,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,159,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,559,000 after buying an additional 823,723 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CRM traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.