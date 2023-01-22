Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 105,590 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,590 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,739 shares of company stock worth $5,612,386 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.