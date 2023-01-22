Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $131,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $28.89 on Friday, hitting $2,344.29. 303,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,060.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,925.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

