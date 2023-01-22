Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Autodesk worth $105,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.