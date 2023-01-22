Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $161.66 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $161,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 118.6% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 37.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 132.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,302. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,445.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,310.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

