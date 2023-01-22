Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $111.18 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $111,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $825,721,000 after buying an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. 5,078,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

