Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Moody’s worth $124,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.85 and its 200-day moving average is $284.18.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

