Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 68,817 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $180,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

ORCL traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

