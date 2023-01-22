Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $216,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 11,544,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

