RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $79.75 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $22,811.39 or 0.99824311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $79.75 million and approximately $30,781.40 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,851.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00389114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00784946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00573317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00196625 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.97224868 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 22,915.44473237 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,261.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

