Raydium (RAY) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Raydium has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $5.12 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,515,179 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

