Premia (PREMIA) One Day Volume Hits $344,267.95

Premia (PREMIA) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $344,267.95 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

