PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $853,453.18

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 98.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $853,453.18 and approximately $15.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00390957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

