Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after buying an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.