Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

