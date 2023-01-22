Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,464.0 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
