Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,464.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.