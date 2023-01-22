Optimism Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $497.54 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $497.54 million and approximately $309.35 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00010051 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003040 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418221 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.09 or 0.29356040 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00643151 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.