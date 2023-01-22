Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Cap of $178.82 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $178.82 million and $14.02 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.82 or 0.07175975 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

