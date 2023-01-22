Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

