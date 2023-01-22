NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 318,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 603,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

